How to watch the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open via live online stream

This week will be the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, teeing off from the Torrey Pines south course in San Diego, California. Since the NFL added an extra game to their regular season, the Farmers Open will now be Wednesday through Saturday instead of Thursday through Sunday so there’s no scheduling conflict with the AFC Championship. We break down everything you need to know on how to live stream coverage of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open.

One of the options to live stream the Farmers Insurance Open will be through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Coverage of the Farmers Open will also air on the Golf Channel and CBS. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play. You can watch CBS using a valid log in using the CBS Live TV website or through the Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play.

Live stream Round 1 Farmers Insurance Open

12:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET: General coverage

Stream 1

12 to 3 p.m. ET: Main feed, covering action across the course

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

Stream 2

1 to 3 p.m. ET: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

Stream 3

12:45 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Stream 4

12:45 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured holes

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Live stream Round 2

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage

Stream 1

12 to 3 p.m. ET: Main feed, covering action across the course

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

Stream 2

1 to 3 p.m. ET: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

Stream 3

12:45 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Stream 4

12:45 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured holes

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Live stream Round 3

3 to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET: General coverage

Stream 1

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET: Main feed, covering action across the course

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

Stream 2

12:30 to 3 p.m. ET: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

Stream 3

12:15 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Stream 4

12:15 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured holes

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Live stream Round 4

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET: General coverage

4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET: General coverage

Stream 1

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET: Main feed, covering action across the course

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

Stream 2

12:30 to 3 p.m. ET: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

Stream 3

12:15 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Stream 4

12:15 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured holes

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage