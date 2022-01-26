 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 2 of 2022 Farmers Insurance Open

Round 2 of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open tees off at 12 p.m. ET on Friday at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of the North Course during a practice round prior to The Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2022 in La Jolla, California. Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The PGA Tour is in California this week for the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Six of the top 10 players in the world are in San Diego for this week’s event, including World No. 1 Jon Rahm. The event is being played in a Wednesday-Saturday format for the first time, as the longtime TV partner of the tournament in CBS is also home to the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Round 2 gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 12 p.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday from 12:00 p.m. to TIME on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of the entire event on ESPN+.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday. The featured groups for Friday are listed below as well:

12:30 PM: Hudson Swafford, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
1:30 PM: Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Max Homa
1:40 PM: Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler

2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2 tee times

Time (ET) Course Tee Golfer Golfer Golfer
12:00 PM South Tee #10 Emiliano Grillo Nick Watney Trey Mullinax
12:00 PM South Tee #1 Jason Dufner Patrick Rodgers Doug Ghim
12:10 PM South Tee #10 Anirban Lahiri Maverick McNealy Brandon Hagy
12:10 PM South Tee #1 Jonas Blixt Scott Gutschewski Stephan Jaeger
12:20 PM South Tee #10 Justin Rose Kevin Tway Jimmy Walker
12:20 PM South Tee #1 Ryan Palmer Francesco Molinari Patton Kizzire
12:30 PM South Tee #10 Billy Horschel Matt Jones Brandt Snedeker
12:30 PM South Tee #1 Hudson Swafford Tony Finau Xander Schauffele
12:40 PM South Tee #10 Davis Riley Aaron Rai Curtis Thompson
12:40 PM South Tee #1 Taylor Pendrith David Lipsky Austin Eckroat
12:50 PM South Tee #10 Brett Drewitt Austin Smotherman Michael Block
12:50 PM South Tee #1 Christiaan Bezuidenhout Dawie van der Walt Jonathan Byrd
1:00 PM South Tee #10 Chris Stroud Peter Uihlein Bronson Burgoon
1:00 PM South Tee #1 Aaron Wise Chesson Hadley Matthew NeSmith
1:10 PM South Tee #10 Austin Cook Adam Hadwin Scott Stallings
1:10 PM South Tee #1 Mackenzie Hughes Brian Stuard Camilo Villegas
1:20 PM South Tee #10 Robert Streb Dylan Frittelli C.T. Pan
1:20 PM South Tee #1 Sam Burns Martin Laird Mark Hubbard
1:30 PM South Tee #10 Sungjae Im Cam Davis Michael Thompson
1:30 PM South Tee #1 Max Homa Daniel Berger Brooks Koepka
1:40 PM South Tee #10 James Hahn Bill Haas Tom Hoge
1:40 PM South Tee #1 Jordan Spieth Bryson DeChambeau Rickie Fowler
1:50 PM South Tee #10 Ben Kohles Paul Barjon Brandon Wu
1:50 PM South Tee #1 Seth Reeves Sahith Theegala Kamaiu Johnson
2:00 PM South Tee #10 Nick Hardy Dylan Wu Brent Grant
2:00 PM South Tee #1 Michael Gligic Cameron Young Kevin Yu
12:00 PM North Tee #10 Rory Sabbatini Alex Noren Henrik Norlander
12:00 PM North Tee #1 Doc Redman Harry Higgs Hank Lebioda
12:10 PM North Tee #10 Jhonattan Vegas Peter Malnati John Huh
12:10 PM North Tee #1 Kyle Stanley Danny Lee Adam Schenk
12:20 PM North Tee #10 Sebastián Muñoz Adam Long Kevin Chappell
12:20 PM North Tee #1 Cameron Champ Richy Werenski Sung Kang
12:30 PM North Tee #10 Jon Rahm Justin Thomas Dustin Johnson
12:30 PM North Tee #1 Lanto Griffin Martin Trainer Scottie Scheffler
12:40 PM North Tee #10 Hayden Buckley Taylor Moore Callum Tarren
12:40 PM North Tee #1 Keegan Bradley Cameron Tringale Tyler McCumber
12:50 PM North Tee #10 Vince Whaley Alex Smalley Kurt Kitayama
12:50 PM North Tee #1 Chad Ramey David Skinns Jared du Toit
1:00 PM North Tee #10 Pat Perez J.J. Spaun Sam Ryder
1:00 PM North Tee #1 Brice Garnett Luke List Joseph Bramlett
1:10 PM North Tee #10 Scott Piercy Seung-Yul Noh Will Zalatoris
1:10 PM North Tee #1 Kevin Streelman Wyndham Clark Sepp Straka
1:20 PM North Tee #10 Hideki Matsuyama Joaquin Niemann Jason Day
1:20 PM North Tee #1 Joel Dahmen Si Woo Kim Nick Taylor
1:30 PM North Tee #10 Phil Mickelson Marc Leishman Patrick Reed
1:30 PM North Tee #1 Jim Herman J.T. Poston Matthew Wolff
1:40 PM North Tee #10 Gary Woodland Corey Conners Keith Mitchell
1:40 PM North Tee #1 Talor Gooch Carlos Ortiz Chez Reavie
1:50 PM North Tee #10 Mito Pereira Joshua Creel Ryan Alford
1:50 PM North Tee #1 Adam Svensson Lee Hodges Jared Wolfe
2:00 PM North Tee #10 Andrew Novak Justin Lower Taylor Montgomery
2:00 PM North Tee #1 Greyson Sigg Max McGreevy Maxwell Sear

