Full list of tee times for Round 2 of 2022 Farmers Insurance Open

The PGA Tour is in California this week for the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Six of the top 10 players in the world are in San Diego for this week’s event, including World No. 1 Jon Rahm. The event is being played in a Wednesday-Saturday format for the first time, as the longtime TV partner of the tournament in CBS is also home to the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Round 2 gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 12 p.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday from 12:00 p.m. to TIME on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of the entire event on ESPN+.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday. The featured groups for Friday are listed below as well:

12:30 PM: Hudson Swafford, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

1:30 PM: Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Max Homa

1:40 PM: Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler