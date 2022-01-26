Full list of tee times for Round 2 of 2022 Farmers Insurance Open

The PGA Tour is in California this week for the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Six of the top 10 players in the world are in San Diego for this week’s event, including World No. 1 Jon Rahm. The event is being played in a Wednesday-Saturday format for the first time, as the longtime TV partner of the tournament in CBS is also home to the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.
Round 2 gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 12 p.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday from 12:00 p.m. to TIME on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of the entire event on ESPN+.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday. The featured groups for Friday are listed below as well:
12:30 PM: Hudson Swafford, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
1:30 PM: Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Max Homa
1:40 PM: Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler
2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2 tee times
|Time (ET)
|Course
|Tee
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Golfer
|12:00 PM
|South
|Tee #10
|Emiliano Grillo
|Nick Watney
|Trey Mullinax
|12:00 PM
|South
|Tee #1
|Jason Dufner
|Patrick Rodgers
|Doug Ghim
|12:10 PM
|South
|Tee #10
|Anirban Lahiri
|Maverick McNealy
|Brandon Hagy
|12:10 PM
|South
|Tee #1
|Jonas Blixt
|Scott Gutschewski
|Stephan Jaeger
|12:20 PM
|South
|Tee #10
|Justin Rose
|Kevin Tway
|Jimmy Walker
|12:20 PM
|South
|Tee #1
|Ryan Palmer
|Francesco Molinari
|Patton Kizzire
|12:30 PM
|South
|Tee #10
|Billy Horschel
|Matt Jones
|Brandt Snedeker
|12:30 PM
|South
|Tee #1
|Hudson Swafford
|Tony Finau
|Xander Schauffele
|12:40 PM
|South
|Tee #10
|Davis Riley
|Aaron Rai
|Curtis Thompson
|12:40 PM
|South
|Tee #1
|Taylor Pendrith
|David Lipsky
|Austin Eckroat
|12:50 PM
|South
|Tee #10
|Brett Drewitt
|Austin Smotherman
|Michael Block
|12:50 PM
|South
|Tee #1
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Dawie van der Walt
|Jonathan Byrd
|1:00 PM
|South
|Tee #10
|Chris Stroud
|Peter Uihlein
|Bronson Burgoon
|1:00 PM
|South
|Tee #1
|Aaron Wise
|Chesson Hadley
|Matthew NeSmith
|1:10 PM
|South
|Tee #10
|Austin Cook
|Adam Hadwin
|Scott Stallings
|1:10 PM
|South
|Tee #1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Brian Stuard
|Camilo Villegas
|1:20 PM
|South
|Tee #10
|Robert Streb
|Dylan Frittelli
|C.T. Pan
|1:20 PM
|South
|Tee #1
|Sam Burns
|Martin Laird
|Mark Hubbard
|1:30 PM
|South
|Tee #10
|Sungjae Im
|Cam Davis
|Michael Thompson
|1:30 PM
|South
|Tee #1
|Max Homa
|Daniel Berger
|Brooks Koepka
|1:40 PM
|South
|Tee #10
|James Hahn
|Bill Haas
|Tom Hoge
|1:40 PM
|South
|Tee #1
|Jordan Spieth
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Rickie Fowler
|1:50 PM
|South
|Tee #10
|Ben Kohles
|Paul Barjon
|Brandon Wu
|1:50 PM
|South
|Tee #1
|Seth Reeves
|Sahith Theegala
|Kamaiu Johnson
|2:00 PM
|South
|Tee #10
|Nick Hardy
|Dylan Wu
|Brent Grant
|2:00 PM
|South
|Tee #1
|Michael Gligic
|Cameron Young
|Kevin Yu
|12:00 PM
|North
|Tee #10
|Rory Sabbatini
|Alex Noren
|Henrik Norlander
|12:00 PM
|North
|Tee #1
|Doc Redman
|Harry Higgs
|Hank Lebioda
|12:10 PM
|North
|Tee #10
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Peter Malnati
|John Huh
|12:10 PM
|North
|Tee #1
|Kyle Stanley
|Danny Lee
|Adam Schenk
|12:20 PM
|North
|Tee #10
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Adam Long
|Kevin Chappell
|12:20 PM
|North
|Tee #1
|Cameron Champ
|Richy Werenski
|Sung Kang
|12:30 PM
|North
|Tee #10
|Jon Rahm
|Justin Thomas
|Dustin Johnson
|12:30 PM
|North
|Tee #1
|Lanto Griffin
|Martin Trainer
|Scottie Scheffler
|12:40 PM
|North
|Tee #10
|Hayden Buckley
|Taylor Moore
|Callum Tarren
|12:40 PM
|North
|Tee #1
|Keegan Bradley
|Cameron Tringale
|Tyler McCumber
|12:50 PM
|North
|Tee #10
|Vince Whaley
|Alex Smalley
|Kurt Kitayama
|12:50 PM
|North
|Tee #1
|Chad Ramey
|David Skinns
|Jared du Toit
|1:00 PM
|North
|Tee #10
|Pat Perez
|J.J. Spaun
|Sam Ryder
|1:00 PM
|North
|Tee #1
|Brice Garnett
|Luke List
|Joseph Bramlett
|1:10 PM
|North
|Tee #10
|Scott Piercy
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Will Zalatoris
|1:10 PM
|North
|Tee #1
|Kevin Streelman
|Wyndham Clark
|Sepp Straka
|1:20 PM
|North
|Tee #10
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Joaquin Niemann
|Jason Day
|1:20 PM
|North
|Tee #1
|Joel Dahmen
|Si Woo Kim
|Nick Taylor
|1:30 PM
|North
|Tee #10
|Phil Mickelson
|Marc Leishman
|Patrick Reed
|1:30 PM
|North
|Tee #1
|Jim Herman
|J.T. Poston
|Matthew Wolff
|1:40 PM
|North
|Tee #10
|Gary Woodland
|Corey Conners
|Keith Mitchell
|1:40 PM
|North
|Tee #1
|Talor Gooch
|Carlos Ortiz
|Chez Reavie
|1:50 PM
|North
|Tee #10
|Mito Pereira
|Joshua Creel
|Ryan Alford
|1:50 PM
|North
|Tee #1
|Adam Svensson
|Lee Hodges
|Jared Wolfe
|2:00 PM
|North
|Tee #10
|Andrew Novak
|Justin Lower
|Taylor Montgomery
|2:00 PM
|North
|Tee #1
|Greyson Sigg
|Max McGreevy
|Maxwell Sear