18 Tennessee vs. Florida: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers will look for their third consecutive victory when they host the Florida Gators on Wednesday night.

Tennessee (13-5, 4-3 SEC) won three of their last four games, and they’re coming off a big home win over the LSU Tigers after jumping out to a 14-0 lead on Saturday. The Volunteers have a top-five defense according to KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency, but their offense is barely inside the top 50. Tennessee’s leading scorer is Santiago Vescovi, who is putting up 14.1 points per game.

Florida (12-7, 3-4 SEC) had a three-game winning streak snapped on Monday against the Ole Miss Rebels as they scored just 54 points on the road. The Gators have are hovering near the top 50 on both ends of the floor in adjusted efficiency. Colin Castleton is the team’s top player with 15.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game in addition to 2.8 blocks.

How to watch Florida vs. Tennessee

When: Wednesday, January 26th, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Tennessee -10

Total: 132.5

The Pick

Tennessee -10

The Gators’ busy recent slate will continue as they will play in their third different city in the last five days. With the grind of a power conference schedule, that’s tough to do for any team. This is a great betting spot for Tennessee, which hasn’t played since Saturday and will not do any travel. The best unit on the court will be the Volunteers defense, and they should cover this number on Wednesday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.