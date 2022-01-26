17 Providence vs. #21 Xavier: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 17 Providence Friars won consecutive games since they went through a COVID-19 pause, and they will head on the road for a matchup with the No. 21 Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday night.

Providence (16-2, 6-1 Big East) went nearly two weeks in between games, but they’ve come back to beat the Georgetown Hoyas and Butler Bulldogs, so this is a much bigger step in competition. Despite the impressive record, the Friars are outside the top 50 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency in KenPom, and they’re led by Nate Watson, who averages 14.1 points and 6.2 points per game.

Xavier (14-4, 4-3 Big East) will return home following an 11-point loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles on Sunday. The Musketeers rates inside the top 25 overall in the latest KenPom ratings, and they have four players averaging more than 10 points. They’re led by Jack Nunge, who is averaging 12.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

How to watch Providence vs. Xavier

When: Wednesday, January 26th, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, OH

TV: CBSSN

Where to live stream online: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports mobile

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Xavier -8.5

Total: 139

The Pick

Xavier -8.5

Providence keeps on winning despite metrics that certainly do not show they are worthy of a 16-2 record. At some point, this will catch up to them, and there’s a lot to like about Xavier in this spot. The Musketeers will be motivated returning home after a loss, and they should be fired up to take down the team that’s at the top of the Big East standings. The Friars could also be without third-leading scorer AJ Reeves, who hasn’t played since January 1st.

