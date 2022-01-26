23 Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 23 Iowa State Cyclones will try to end a recent skid as they head on the road to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Wednesday night.

Iowa State (14-5, 2-5 Big 12) lost two games in a row and fell short in four of their last five contests. The Cyclones are an extremely one-sided team with a defense that is rated inside the top 10 in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, and their offense is outside the top 125. Izaiah Brockington is the team’s top player as he averages 16.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Oklahoma State (10-8, 3-4 Big 12) is coming off a 56-51 loss to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. The Cowboys are even more of a one-sided squad with a top-10 defense and an offense that is barely rated inside the top 200 according to KenPom. Oklahoma State’s leading scorer Bryce Williams did not take the floor against Texas and could remain out with an ankle injury.

How to watch Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State

When: Wednesday, January 26th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

TV: BIG12 | ESPN+

Where to live stream online: Big 12 Now, Big 12 Now on ESPN

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Oklahoma State -3.5

Total: 127

The Pick

Under 127

Oklahoma State plays at a much quicker pace than Iowa State, but there’s a lot to like about the under in this spot especially if Williams remains out. No team has surpassed 61 points in each of the Cowboys’ final three games, and Iowa State is coming off a performance in which they scored just 44 points. These are two of the best defenses in the country with offenses that have been very bad all season.

