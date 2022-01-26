19 LSU vs. Texas A&M: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 19 LSU Tigers lost three games in a row as they return home for a matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday night.

LSU (15-4, 3-4 SEC) will look to avoid a fourth consecutive loss as they fell short against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers. The Tigers still have the top-rated defense in adjusted efficiency according to KenPom, but their offenses is rated outside the top 125. Xavier Pinson hasn’t played since January 8th, and he could remain out in addition to second-leading scorer Darius Days.

Texas A&M (15-4, 4-2 SEC) is also looking to end a losing streak as they’ve lost consecutive games against the Kentucky Wildcats and Arkansas Razorbacks. The Aggies are also significantly better on the defensive end than offense according to KenPom, and their top scorer is Quenton Jackson, who is putting up 12.6 points per game.

How to watch Texas A&M vs. LSU

When: Wednesday, January 26th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: LSU -8.5

Total: 129.5

The Pick

Texas A&M +8.5

The Tigers are the more talented team in this matchup, but they are simply a much different team without Pinson in the lineup, and the hits could keep coming if Days is held out. Check the injury reports prior to game time, but it’s tough to envision LSU covering this high of a spread after three straight losses.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.