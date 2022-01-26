22 Marquette vs. Seton Hall: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 22 Marquette Golden Eagles meet the Seton Hall Pirates Wednesday with both teams looking like Big East contenders in the thick of conference play. The Golden Eagles have already started to build something special with Shaka Smart at the helm, while the Pirates

Smart has already worked wonders for Marquette in his first year. The Golden Eagles have signature wins and are holding their own in conference play, with Justin Lewis and Darryl Morsell leading the way. If Marquette can navigate through the next four games successfully, it’ll be tough to dethrone the Golden Eagles in the Big East.

Seton Hall badly needs a big win here. The Pirates lost by one to Marquette earlier in the year, so this is a chance for some revenge. A victory here gives Kevin Willard’s team a massive boost in the conference and improves Seton Hall’s tournament resume tremendously.

How to watch Marquette vs. Seton Hall

When: Wednesday, January 26th, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Seton Hall -4.5

Total: 148

The Pick

Marquette +4.5

The Golden Eagles have struggled on the road, and Seton Hall is desperate. That being said, Marquette is the better team and Seton Hall is coming off a bad loss to St. John’s. Even with this being a tough road environment, back Marquette against the number.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.