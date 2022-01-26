NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Wednesday, January 26th

There are seven Top 25 teams in action on Wednesday night, including a pair of games in the SEC and Big East amongst some of the better teams in those leagues.

The No. 17 Providence Friars take on the No. 21 Xavier Musketeers in Cincinnati in a rare Big East ranked team matchup. PC (16-2, 6-1 Big East) has won 11 of 12, and has three Quad 1 wins already this season behind Al Durham. Xavier (14-4, 4-3 Big East) is 2-4 against Quad 1, and probably needs to add a couple more to stay on the right side of wearing home jerseys in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Also this evening the Florida Gators take on the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers. Florida (12-7, 3-4 SEC) is 1-4 against Quad 1, and desperately needs some quality wins for the selection committee. Tennessee (13-5, 4-3 SEC) is 3-5, with freshman Kennedy Chandler pacing a young team that is undefeated at home this season, and ranks as one of the best teams in America defensively.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Wednesday, January 26th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

College Basketball Top 25, Jan. 26 Time Visitor Home TV Spread Total Time Visitor Home TV Spread Total 6:00 PM Florida #18 Tennessee ESPN2 Tennessee -10 132.5 6:30 PM #17 Providence #21 Xavier CBSSN Xavier -8.5 139 8:00 PM #23 Iowa State Oklahoma State BIG12|ESPN+ Oklahoma St. -3.5 127 8:30 PM #22 Marquette Seton Hall FS1 Seton Hall -4.5 148 8:30 PM VCU #25 Davidson CBSSN Davidson -4 129 9:00 PM Texas A&M #19 LSU SECN LSU -8.5 129.5

