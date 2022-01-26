Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Cavaliers on Wednesday

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will go on the road to play Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight in a highly anticipated Central division matchup.

The Cavaliers (29-19) are currently a half-game behind the Bucks (30-19) for second place in the division. The last time these two teams played each other, the Cavs defeated the Bucks 119-90 on December 19. Giannis, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday did not play in the game due to various injuries.

The Bucks are four-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 217.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavs +4

The Bucks are riding a three-game winning streak after they defeated the Sacramento Kings 133-127 last weekend. Milwaukee is averaging 117.6 points per game in the last three games and defeating opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Milwaukee will look to get Giannis back into the starting lineup as he missed their last game with a knee injury. The Bucks are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games and 10-6 ATS when they are road favorites this season. Milwaukee is also 12-12 ATS on the road this season and they’ve lost three straight on the road.

The Cavaliers have won four out of their last five games after they defeated the New York Knicks 95-93 for their third-straight home win. Cleveland has won their last three games by an average of 5.3 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 1-5 ATS in the last six home games and an unimaginable 4-10-1 ATS in their last 15 games. Cleveland is 6-3 ATS as home underdogs and an impressive 17-8-1 ATS as underdogs this season. This will likely be one of the best games on the slate that will feature some solid defense, but also quality offensive play from both teams.

Over/Under: Under 218.5

In their first two meetings this season, the total points scored were 216 and 209. The latter game did not have the Bucks’ Big 3, while their first matchup had everybody on the floor. The total has gone under in six of Milwaukee’s last nine games and the total has gone under in seven of the Cavaliers’ last 10 games.

