Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Pacers on Wednesday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets will look to get back into the win column tonight against the Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers. The Hornets currently lead the season series 3-0 over the Pacers.

In their last matchup, Charlotte defeated Indiana 116-108 last month, behind 35 points from Terry Rozier. The Hornets are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 227.5.

Hornets vs. Pacers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hornets -1.5

The Hornets are looking to snap their two-game losing streak after they fell 125-113 to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. With their loss against Toronto, Charlotte also had a three-game road winning streak snapped. The Hornets are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games and 6-2 ATS in their last eight road games. However, Charlotte is 2-6 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back this season.

The Pacers are also trying to break their two-game losing streak after they lost 117-113 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. Indiana has struggled at home this season recently, losing four out of their last five games.

The Pacers will be looking to get back Domantas Sabonis, who has missed the last couple of games because of an ankle injury. Indiana is 5-3 ATS when they are home underdog, but 13-10-1 ATS at home this season. The Pacers are also 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games and 8-22 against other teams from the East. The Hornets have not fared well with back-to-backs this season, but they’ve had the Pacers’ numbers this season. Take Charlotte and the points.

Over/Under: Under 228

Through their first three matchups this season, the total points scored were 245, 239, and 224. We know that the Hornets can score points, but also allow a ton of points as we saw on Tuesday night against the Raptors. However, the total has gone under in four of the Hornets’ last five games. Meanwhile, the Pacers are 23-25 when it comes to unders this season.

