Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Heat on Wednesday

RJ Barrett and the New York Knicks will continue their three-game road trip tonight against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on ESPN. Surprisingly, this is the first matchup between these two teams this season.

The Heat (30-17) have been one of the best teams in the East this season and could end up winning the first seed if things break their way. As for the Knicks (23-25), they haven’t looked like the team we saw last season that went to the playoffs.

The Heat are 5.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 203.

Knicks vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -5.5

The Knicks have lost two-straight and four out of their last five games entering tonight’s game against Miami. New York opened up their road trip with a tough two-point defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, who were without Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen.

The Knicks are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games and 1-4 straight up in their last five road games. Their lone road win came against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 15, where they won 117-108. However, New York is 6-6 ATS when they are road underdogs and 12-10 ATS on the road this season.

The Heat have won three-straight games at home after they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 113-107 on Sunday night. Miami is averaging 107 points per game in their last three home games. The Heat are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games and 10-1 straight up in their last 11 games at home.

Miami will be without Kyle Lowry for tonight’s game. They still have Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, who are both capable of going off for 20-plus points. The Heat are 9-8 ATS when they are home favorites and 13-8 ATS when they are at home this season. Do not overthink this pick. Take the Heat and the points.

Over/Under: Over 203

The Heat have played tremendous basketball on both ends, only allowing 105.1 points per game in their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Knicks have only scored 101.1 points per game in their last 10 games. The total has gone under in 11 of New York’s last 18 games, while the total has gone over in nine of Miami’s last 13 games. At 203 points, I think this is a solid over play.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.