Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Nets on Wednesday

The Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets meet Wednesday evening with both teams playing the second game of a back-to-back set. The Nuggets continue to power through their injury issues behind MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, while the Nets navigate a complex stretch of the season with Kevin Durant hurt and Kyrie Irving remaining ineligible to play home games.

The Nuggets are 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 221.5.

Nuggets vs. Nets, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +2 (-110)

Brooklyn is coming off a tough loss to the Lakers Tuesday, while the Nuggets nearly got upset by the Pistons. The Nets don’t have Irving again as this is a home game but James Harden continues to play at a high level amidst rumors of him wanting out this summer. Brooklyn’s supporting cast is good enough to keep this close, as Denver has less weapons than LA.

Over/Under: Under 221.5 (-110)

The Nuggets have started to get better at putting the ball in the basket, but they’re still the league’s 19th best team in points per game. The Nets don’t have Durant or Irving, so that automatically caps their offensive ceiling. Take the under here.

