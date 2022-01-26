Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Bulls on Wednesday

The Toronto Raptors continue to make a push in the Eastern conference and will take their strong play of late to the Windy City to meet the Chicago Bulls, who have proven themselves to be a contender this year. Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes are questionable to play for the Raptors, while Nikola Vucevic is probable for the Bulls.

The Bulls are 4-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 219. If VanVleet and Barnes play, expect this line to shift slightly towards Toronto.

Raptors vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -4 (-105)

Chicago has most of its rotation intact outside of Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Derrick Jones Jr. The Bulls are a strong team at home and the Raptors might be down key players. With DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine healthy, it’s hard to bet against the Bulls here.

Over/Under: Under 219 (-110)

Over the last 10 games, the Bulls rank 20th in the league in points per game. The Raptors are 26th in that same span. Chicago is getting back into a rhythm offensively, so there could be some scoring from the Bulls. However, it’s hard to expect Toronto to match Chicago’s firepower especially if VanVleet and Barnes don’t play.

