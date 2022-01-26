Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Jazz on Wednesday

The Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz meet again Wednesday to complete their quick two-game set against each other. The lineups will be similar in this contest, although the Jazz do get Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles back for Wednesday’s game. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are still out for Utah, while Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder continue to sit for Phoenix.

The Suns are 2-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 223.5.

Suns vs. Jazz, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -2 (-105)

Phoenix won the last game 115-109, which seems odd given Utah’s lack of talent relative to its normal rotation. The Jazz will have better players this time around, but teams typically play to the level of their opponent when they sense they can coast. The Suns won’t take this unit as lightly as it did Monday, so back Phoenix to cover the spread here.

Over/Under: Over 223.5 (-115)

The last game between the two teams went just over this total and we can expect the same to happen here, especially with Utah getting some of its better players back. Take the over Wednesday.

