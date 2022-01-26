VCU vs. #25 Davidson: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The VCU Rams and No. 25 Davidson Wildcats meet up in Atlantic 10 play with the home team looking like a tournament darling. The Rams have not been able to find their usual “Havoc” formula yet this year, while the Wildcats are leaning on experience.

VCU doesn’t really have much going for it this year, although Vince Williams continues to carry the group on both sides of the ball. The Rams could use a signature win Wednesday, so expect this group to keep playing hard. If the perimeter shooters can turn things around, VCU is a team to look out for down the stretch of the season.

Is Steph Curry back in college? Davidson doesn’t have a showstopper this season, with four players scoring in double figures per game. The three-point shooting is still there though, and that’s what makes this team a dangerous unit in March. If Davidson can keep running through the A10 with minimal hiccups, it can secure a strong seed line in the tournament and make some noise.

How to watch VCU vs. Davidson

When: Wednesday, January 26th, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: John M. Belk Arena, Davidson, NC

TV: CBSSN

Where to live stream online: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports mobile

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Davidson -4

Total: 129

The Pick

Davidson -4

The Wildcats are the better team and they’re at home. Even if VCU’s shooting does come around, it’s going to be tough for them to keep things close with this unit. Back Davidson to cover the spread with relative ease Wednesday.

