Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, January 26

It’s another loaded day in the NBA with 10 games on tap for Wednesday’s slate. The NBA injury report still has some major names on it and these guys will be crucial to their respective team’s playoff and championship hopes. On a more positive note, the league’s health and safety protocols are claiming less players with additional vaccination efforts and the updated isolation rules. Here is Wednesday’s injury report in the association.

NBA Injury Report: January 26

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable

Grayson Allen (suspension) OUT

Antetokounmpo missed the team’s last game Saturday, but should be good for this contest with some additional rest. Allen is serving his one-game suspension for a flagrant foul he committed against the Bulls last Friday. Look for Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton to get an additional boost with Allen out.

Jarrett Allen (illness) questionable

If Allen doesn’t play, Evan Mobley and Kevin Love will be the primary big men for Cleveland.

Gordon Hayward (foot) questionable

Hayward didn’t play Tuesday, so his status for Wednesday is in doubt. Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Kelly Oubre are all in beneficiaries if Hayward sits again.

Domantas Sabonis (ankle) questionable

Caris LeVert (calf) probable

Sabonis was ruled out for the last two games but could be back Wednesday. LeVert should be able to play through his calf injury again but Malcolm Brogdon has been shut down. Rookies Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson remain strong value plays on Indiana.

Mo Bamba (ankle) questionable

With Bamba banged up, look for Mo Wagner and Robin Lopez to potentially see additional minutes for Orlando.

De’Aaron Fox (ankle) questionable

Fox didn’t play Tuesday in what was a disaster game for the Kings. He’ll attempt to suit up Wednesday but look for Tyrese Haliburton and Davion Mitchell in fantasy/DFS contests if Fox sits.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) probable

De’Andre Hunter (back) questionable

Bogdanovic should play, while Hunter is questionable. Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari will be Atlanta’s preferred wing players if Hunter doesn’t play Wednesday.

Mitchell Robinson (ankle) questionable

Kemba Walker (knee) questionable

Nerlens Noel (knee) questionable

Robinson and Noel missing out would mean Taj Gibson likely gets the start for New York. Walker has been dealing with knee issues for a long time, so Alec Burks remains a decent DFS value play regardless of Walker’s status.

Tyler Herro (conditioning) probable

Kyle Lowry (personal) OUT

Herro should be good after a stint in the protocols and with Lowry out, the third-year player is an elite option in fantasy/DFS contests.

Will Barton (hamstring) questionable

Barton missed Tuesday’s game despite being probable and it’s starting to seem like there’s something fishy going on here with his designations. Bryn Forbes is the ultimate value play in Denver when it comes to fantasy and DFS lineups.

Kyrie Irving (home game) OUT

Irving is out because it’s a home game. Patty Mills continues to be a factor for fantasy/DFS purposes.

Fred VanVleet (knee) questionable

Scottie Barnes (wrist) questionable

VanVleet and Barnes both missed Tuesday’s game. Look for Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam to see additional value if both players are out again.

Nikola Vucevic (knee) probable

Vucevic is dealing with a knee injury but is probable. The best value plays in fantasy/DFS are Chicago’s backcourt players, notably Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu.

Desmond Bane (conditioning) questionable

Ja Morant (personal) expected to play

Brandon Clarke (back) questionable

Bane is out of the protocols, but remains questionable. Morant should play. Clarke is iffy. Steven Adams will be the beneficiary of Clarke’s absence, but Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. remain the most consistent options on this team. Bane is a nice DFS value play if he suits up.

Deandre Ayton (ankle) OUT

Jae Crowder (wrist) OUT

JaVale McGee (knee) OUT

The Suns continue to have frontcourt issues. Jalen Smith is the DFS play of the day with both Ayton and McGee sidelined. Mikal Bridges sees additional value with Crowder out.

Rudy Gobert (calf) OUT

Donovan Mitchell (concussion) OUT

Gobert and Mitchell are both out. Look for Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson to be the fantasy/DFS value plays on this Utah team. Mike Conley could also see some additional production here.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) questionable

Hardaway Jr. suffered the injury late Tuesday, so his status is truly unknown. Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson look to get more opportunities if Hardaway Jr. sits out.

Nassir Little (knee) probable

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) probable

Norman Powell (personal) probable

Robert Covington (finger) probable

This is the bulk of Portland’s rotation right now and you can expect everyone to play. Little, Smith Jr. and Powell are the top performers, but it’s Powell who can really be a big factor in fantasy and DFS lineups.