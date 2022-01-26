Pick against the spread, over/under for Iowa State-Oklahoma State on Wednesday

It’s another set of exciting college basketball games on Wednesday as the calendar heads towards February, including a showdown in the Big 12.

VSiN college basketball expert Greg Peterson has a best bet for Iowa State-Oklahoma State.

Iowa State Cyclones at Oklahoma State Cowboys (-4, 126.5)

Iowa State and Oklahoma State both find themselves in the bottom half of a Big 12 Conference that by most metrics is the toughest in the country, with an Oklahoma State program that is ineligible for the NCAA tournament looking to play spoiler.

Both Iowa State and Oklahoma State have had significantly more success on defense than offense this season with Iowa State ranked ninth in points allowed on a per possession basis and Oklahoma State 18th.

Stillwater has not provided much of an advantage for Oklahoma State, as they are 1-5 against the spread since the beginning of December with three outright losses.

Iowa State has proven to be trustworthy on the road with a 4-2 ATS record in road and neutral court games, with three outright wins.

These are the worst two offenses in the Big 12 in terms of points scored on a per possession basis. The Cyclones rank 200th in points scored on a per possession basis, while Oklahoma State is 273rd.

Iowa State also has the top scoring threat in this game with Izaiah Brockington averaging 16.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while Oklahoma won’t have a single player averaging more than 10.6 points or 5.8 rebounds per game.

The Cyclones are 7-2 ATS in the role of an underdog with five outright wins and will make improve upon that mark on Wednesday.

The play: Iowa State +4

