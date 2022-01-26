Rumor: Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams would ‘love’ to team up in Denver

The Green Bay Packers were upset in the Divisional round by the 49ers, which pushed questions about Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams’ future with the team to the forefront. The latest rumors have Rodgers and Adams hoping they can both join the Denver Broncos this offseason, per Jordan Schultz.

Schultz goes on to say that the possible addition of Nathaniel Hackett as the Broncos next head coach would only make the possibility more likely. Hackett being the current offensive coordinator with the Packers.

The Broncos were the No. 1 team Rodgers was rumored to go to last off season when he let it be known he wasn’t happy with his situation in green Bay. Now, after a season of seemingly getting on the same page with the organization, Rodgers is contemplating his next move while Adams is set to be a free agent.

One reason Rodgers could possibly decide to force his way out of Green Bay is the salary cap troubles they have and the possible loss of Adams, as Rodgers made it clear he doesn’t want to be part of a rebuild at this point in his career.