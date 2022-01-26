Report: Kevin Durant expected to miss second straight All-Star Game

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is not expected to be ready in time to participate in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, per reports. Durant has been recovering from a knee injury, which has sidelined him the past week and change. Durant’s timeline at the date of the injury was 4-6 weeks, but it was always going to be on the latter end of that frame. Durant missed last year’s All-Star Game, though was able to Captain and draft his team.

Durant was among the top vote-getters from the Eastern Conference by the fans over the course of the past month or so. There’s a chance they announce Durant as a starter for the game on Thursday night on TNT. If that’s the case, he’ll swiftly be replaced as a starter, most likely by Jimmy Butler or Jayson Tatum. It also seems unlikely KD ends up being a captain for one of the teams.

Here’s how the ASG starters from the East should look:

G: Trae Young

G: DeMar DeRozan

F: Butler/Tatum

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Joel Embiid

No KD at the ASG would also open up an additional spot for someone who may not otherwise get a shot. Some fringe guys out of the East include Miles Bridges and Darius Garland, both of whom have had breakout seasons thus far for the Hornets and Cavaliers, respectively. LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Tobias Harris should also be in the discussion out of the East on the wing.