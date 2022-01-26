Bengals injury report for Wednesday ahead of AFC Championship game

The No. 4 seed Cincinnati Bengals and No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs will face off against each other in the AFC Championship game this Sunday. Neither team has felt a big injury crunch this season, but any injury to a key player could become magnified in such an important game.

The Bengals injury report is mostly full of good news. Both Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins practiced in full, while Trey Hendrickson wasn’t even listed on the report. Cam Sample is a regular player in the defensive end spot, so his absence could hurt, but for the most part there isn’t a lot of concern here early in the week.

Bengals injury report: Wednesday

DNP: DE Cam Sample (groin)

Limited: WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring), DT Josh Tupou (knee)

Full: QB Joe Burrow (knee), WR Tee Higgins (thumb), LB Keandre Jones (thumb)

What to keep an eye on for Bengals injury report vs. Chiefs

The Bengals had a lot of trouble stopping the Titans pass rush last weekend. The offensive line could stay problematic, but the team doesn’t have any key injuries to the line heading into this game. Getting Tupou and Sample healthy would be nice for their defensive line depth though.