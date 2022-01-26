 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Elijah Mitchell won’t practice on Wednesday for Championship round with knee issue

We break down the news that Elijah Mitchell won’t practice Wednesday for Championship round.

By Chet Gresham
Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the game against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The 49ers defeated the Packers 13-10. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says that running back Elijah Mitchell will not practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury, per Nick Wagoner. The running back has been dealing with the knee injury for a while now, but his day off on Wednesday shouldn’t be cause for alarm. Mitchell is most likely just getting rest and the team will ramp up his work over the next two days to get him ready to face the Rams.

Mitchell has been the 49ers lead back when healthy, and that should remain the plan this weekend. Mitchell has hit at least 20 touches in his last four games and that shouldn’t change this time around.

Fantasy football implications

Mitchell hasn’t put up great fantasy or DFS numbers against the Rams this season, but has seen enough work to make him a great play in any format. Through two games against the Rams he has a whopping 48 rushing attempts for 176 yards and no touchdowns, while also not getting one target in those games.

