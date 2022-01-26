49ers activate WR Mohamed Sanu off injured reserve ahead of Championship round

The San Francisco 49ers have activated WR Mohamed Sanu off injured reserve ahead of their NFC championship game clash against the Los Angeles Rams. Sanu hasn’t played since Week 9 and it’s hard to see him get snaps ahead of Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk, but he’ll be a nice depth piece to have for San Francisco.

The 49ers have activated Mohamed Sanu from IR. Bolstered WR depth for the NFC title, but that top big slot spot is Jauan Jennings' now, especially given his success vs the Rams — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 26, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Sanu’s activation doesn’t necessarily mean he’s ready to play but there’s no reason to bring him back otherwise. The receiver does have some previous playoff experience, which is always helpful but he might not play much with Jennings and Aiyuk in the fold. The 49ers are relatively healthy across the board in terms of player availability, so it’s hard to see Sanu having a major role after a long absence. Don’t bank on the receiver in playoff fantasy football or championship Sunday DFS contests, as his role is too fluid to get solid production.