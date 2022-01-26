 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Darrel Williams logs full practice Wednesday ahead of AFC Championship game vs. Bengals

We break down the news that Williams was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

By DKNation Staff
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Running back Darrel Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs runs against outside linebacker Cory Littleton of the Las Vegas Raiders during their game at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 41-14.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be getting one of their running backs healthy for the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Darrel Williams, who did not play in the team’s thrilling win over the Buffalo Bills, logged a full practice Wednesday recovering from a toe injury. That should put him on track to be cleared for Sunday’s game.

Fantasy football implications

Williams has seen a reduced role with the emergence of Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire getting healthy again. It’s hard to see him having a major impact on the game against the Bengals unless the running backs ahead of him get banged up. In this case, that’s not worth backing in fantasy football and DFS contests for the championship round. DFS players and playoff fantasy football managers should fade Williams for the AFC championship game, especially with McKinnon seeing a bigger role and Edwards-Helaire back to full health.

