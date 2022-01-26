Darrel Williams logs full practice Wednesday ahead of AFC Championship game vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be getting one of their running backs healthy for the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Darrel Williams, who did not play in the team’s thrilling win over the Buffalo Bills, logged a full practice Wednesday recovering from a toe injury. That should put him on track to be cleared for Sunday’s game.

#Chiefs vs #Bengals Injury Report - Wednesday

Rashad Fenton was a full participant today. I wouldn't worry about Mathieu until Friday. pic.twitter.com/6uB3qxGbrF — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) January 26, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Williams has seen a reduced role with the emergence of Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire getting healthy again. It’s hard to see him having a major impact on the game against the Bengals unless the running backs ahead of him get banged up. In this case, that’s not worth backing in fantasy football and DFS contests for the championship round. DFS players and playoff fantasy football managers should fade Williams for the AFC championship game, especially with McKinnon seeing a bigger role and Edwards-Helaire back to full health.