Van Jefferson absent from practice Wednesday ahead of NFC Championship

Los Angeles Rams WR Van Jefferson was absent from practice on Wednesday ahead of the NFC Championship Game vs. the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Jefferson is dealing with a knee injury and his status for the game is up in the air. We break down the impact it could have on the Rams offense.

Fantasy football implications

If you’re playing the last Classic slate of the season on DraftKings, Jefferson is priced at $3,900. If you’re playing the Showdown contest, he’s $5,000 in the FLEX spot. Jefferson is a good boom-bust play if he is able to go. If Jefferson ends up missing the NFC Championship, it’s a bit of a hit to the Rams offense, though not insurmountable. Expect more targets to flow to Odell Beckham Jr. and for L.A. to utilize Tyler Higbee and the running backs more in the passing game.