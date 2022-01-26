 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Van Jefferson absent from practice Wednesday ahead of NFC Championship

We break down the news that the Rams WR is dealing with a knee injury and missed practice on Wednesday ahead of the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Cornerback Adonis Alexander #36 defends wide receiver Van Jefferson #12 of the Los Angeles Rams as he tracks the ball during training camp on August 19, 2020 at the practice facility at in Thousand Oaks, California. Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams WR Van Jefferson was absent from practice on Wednesday ahead of the NFC Championship Game vs. the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Jefferson is dealing with a knee injury and his status for the game is up in the air. We break down the impact it could have on the Rams offense.

Fantasy football implications

If you’re playing the last Classic slate of the season on DraftKings, Jefferson is priced at $3,900. If you’re playing the Showdown contest, he’s $5,000 in the FLEX spot. Jefferson is a good boom-bust play if he is able to go. If Jefferson ends up missing the NFC Championship, it’s a bit of a hit to the Rams offense, though not insurmountable. Expect more targets to flow to Odell Beckham Jr. and for L.A. to utilize Tyler Higbee and the running backs more in the passing game.

