Chiefs injury report for Wednesday ahead of AFC Championship game

We break down the injury report for the Kansas City Chiefs for Wednesday ahead of their AFC Championship game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals

By Chet Gresham
The No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs and No. 4 seed Cincinnati Bengals will face off against each other in the AFC Championship game this Sunday. Neither team has felt a big injury crunch this season, but any injury to a key player could become magnified in such an important game.

Wednesday’s injury report is mostly positive, but safety Tytann Mathieu is currently in the concussion protocol and is a player the Chiefs need on Sunday. But, all of the other Chiefs players who have been dealing with injuries were able to practice in full, including running back Darrel Williams, who missed last week with his toe injury.

Chiefs injury report: Wednesday

DNP: S Tyrann Matheiu (concussion)
Limited: None
Full: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Shoulder), CB Rashad Fenton (Back), WR Mecole Hardman (Hip), WR Tyreek Hill (Heel), LB Anthony Hitchens (Back), DT Chris Jones (Groin), CB L’Jarius Sneed (Knee), CB Charvarius Ward (Neck), RB Darrel Williams (Toe). OL Andrew Wylie (Elbow)

What to keep an eye on for Chiefs injury report vs. Bengals

Unless some of these full participants have a setback, the only status we need to worry about is Mathieu’s. It will come down to him being cleared of his concussion, but getting in limited work in practice would likely come before any clearance.

