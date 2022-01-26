49ers injury report for Wednesday ahead of NFC Championship game

The No. 2 seed San Francisco 49ers and No. 4 seed Los Angeles Rams will face off against each other in the NFC Championship game this Sunday. Any injury to a key player could become magnified in such an important game and there are a few to sort through for San Francisco going into Championship round.

49ers injury report: Wednesday

DNP: OL Trent Williams (ankle), RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), Nick Bosa (rest), Alex Mack (rest), Jeff Wilson Jr. (ankle)

Limited: Ambry Thomas (knee)

Full: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb)

What to keep an eye on for 49ers injury report vs. Rams

Thomas will have some relevance as a defensive back going up against LA’s receivers, while Mitchell and Wilson Jr. are the top two backfield options for San Francisco are are important. Williams is the biggest name on the report, and his presence on the offensive line could be key with LA’s front featuring Leonard Floyd, Von Miller and Aaron Donald.