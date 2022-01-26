Rams injury report for Wednesday ahead of NFC Championship game

The No. 2 seed San Francisco 49ers and No. 4 seed Los Angeles Rams will face off against each other in the NFC Championship game this Sunday. Any injury to a key player could become magnified in such an important game and there are a few to sort through for Los Angeles going into Championship round.

Rams injury report: Wednesday

DNP: Van Jefferson, Greg Gaines, Joseph Noteboom

Limited: Buddy Howell, Taylor Rapp, Andrew Whitworth

Full: N/A

What to keep an eye on for Rams injury report vs. 49ers

Whitworth missed the divisional round and will be an important player against San Francisco’s pass rush. Jefferson is a big-play receiver, so his status will be worth monitoring for the rest of the week. Rapp will be a key piece for LA’s defense to get back, but the Rams will need Whitworth and Jefferson on offense. We’ll see how those two progress during the week.