 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rams injury report for Wednesday ahead of NFC Championship game

We break down the injury report for the Los Angeles Rams for Wednesday ahead of their NFC Championship game vs. the San Francisco 49ers

By Chet Gresham
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Wide receiver Van Jefferson #12 of the Los Angeles Rams can’t hang on to a pass in the end zone during the team scrimmage on August 22, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The No. 2 seed San Francisco 49ers and No. 4 seed Los Angeles Rams will face off against each other in the NFC Championship game this Sunday. Any injury to a key player could become magnified in such an important game and there are a few to sort through for Los Angeles going into Championship round.

Rams injury report: Wednesday

DNP: Van Jefferson, Greg Gaines, Joseph Noteboom
Limited: Buddy Howell, Taylor Rapp, Andrew Whitworth
Full: N/A

What to keep an eye on for Rams injury report vs. 49ers

Whitworth missed the divisional round and will be an important player against San Francisco’s pass rush. Jefferson is a big-play receiver, so his status will be worth monitoring for the rest of the week. Rapp will be a key piece for LA’s defense to get back, but the Rams will need Whitworth and Jefferson on offense. We’ll see how those two progress during the week.

More From DraftKings Nation