Bryce Aiken: Status of Seton Hall guard for game against Marquette on Wednesday

The Seton Hall Pirates are looking for their leading second-leading scorer to be a part of Wednesday night’s action, as Bryce Aiken recovers from a concussion and is listed as questionable for the tilt against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

Aiken averages 14.5 points and 2.7 assists per game. The Harvard transfer has only started six of 15 games this year, but is a key piece off the bench for the Pirates, who are 12-6 this season, but only 3-5 in the Big East and in need of some wins to reach the NCAA Tournament.

Aiken is listed as questionable for tonight’s action, having missed the rare back-to-back games against St. John’s last Saturday and Monday. The last game Aiken played was on January 15th against Marquette, where he was the leading scorer with 28 points in 32 minutes, including a 5-8 mark from three-point range.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Pirates are listed as a 6-point favorites. The line opened with Seton Hall as a 4.5-point favorite. The total sits at 145.