James Harden questionable Wednesday vs. Nuggets due to hamstring injury

The Brooklyn Nets have made a late add to the injury report Wednesday regarding star shooting guard James Harden. He’s officially listed as questionable with hamstring tightness against the Denver Nuggets. With the Nets on the second game of a back-to-back set, it’s easy to see how the team might want to rest Harden given his history with hamstring injuries and his importance to the team with Kevin Durant out and Kyrie Irving ineligible to play at home.

#Nets update that Day’Ron Sharpe is out tonight (non-Covid related illness) and James Harden is now questionable (left hamstring tightness) — Christian Arnold (@C_Arnold01) January 26, 2022

With Durant out and Irving unvaccinated, Harden has been asked to carry the load for the Nets during this upcoming stretch. The shooting guard was already frustrated with his situation this season in Brooklyn, and a lot of it stems from his role and Irving’s status as a part-time player. If Harden’s hamstring issue is bigger than just a minor tweak, it could doom what many expected to be a championship season in Brooklyn.