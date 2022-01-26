Xavier Pinson: Status of LSU guard for game against Texas A&M on Wednesday

The LSU Tigers are looking like a force in the SEC on the hardwood, and Xavier Pinson is a big reason why. The Missouri transfer has been great for the Bayou Bengals, averaging 10.9 points and 4.6 assists per game this season while providing some veteran leadership for LSU.

Pinson is still questionable to play Wednesday against Texas A&M, along with Darius Days. LSU head coach Will Wade said the team could be without both players, but has not commented further. It’ll be a late decision on both guys, and how they feel in pregame warmups will go a long way in determining their status. Pinson is dealing with a knee sprain and has missed four games since suffering the injury against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Tigers are listed as a 10-point favorites. The line opened with the Tigers as an 11-point favorite. The total sits at 131.