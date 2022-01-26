 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Australian Open live stream: How to watch men’s semifinals overnight Thursday, Friday

The Australian Open heads into the semifinal on Thursday. We break down who is playing in the men’s tournament and how to watch on ESPN.

By David Fucillo

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev celebrates after beating Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in their men’s singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 27, 2022.&nbsp; Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

The 2022 Australian Open has reached the final four, with both semifinals taking place on Wednesday and Thursday for the men’s tournament, and will air across ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN3.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Daniil Medvedev is the favorite to win the tournament at -120, followed by Rafael Nadal at +225. Stefanos Tsitsipas sits at +450 to take home the trophy, with Matteo Berrettini the longest shot at +700.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds. All remaining matches will take place at Rod Laver Arena.

Men’s semifinals schedule and odds

No. 7 Matteo Berrettini vs. No. 6 Rafael Nadal

When: Friday, January 28th, Time TBA
Odds: Berrettini +145, Nadal -190

No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 2 Daniil Medvedev

When: Friday, January 28th, Time TBA
Odds: Tsitsipas +195, Medvedev -260

