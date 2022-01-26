Australian Open live stream: How to watch women’s semifinals overnight Wednesday, Thursday morning

The 2022 Australian Open is down to four competitors on the women’s side, with both semifinals taking place late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning in the United States, and will air across ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN3.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Ashleigh Barty is the favorite to win the tournament at -200, followed by Iga Swiatek at +380. American Madison keys is the third choice at +650 to win her first major, with fellow American Danielle Collins the longest shot at +700.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds. All remaining matches will take place at Rod Laver Arena.

Women’s semifinals schedule and odds

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty vs. Madison Keys

When: Friday, January 28th, 3:30 a.m.

Odds: Barty -450, Keys +340

No. 27 Danielle Collins vs. No. 7 Iga Swiatek

When: Friday, January 28th, following Barty-Keys

Odds: Collins +120, Swiatek -150