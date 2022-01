The Miami Hurricanes escaped Blacksburg with a massive 78-75 win over Virginia Tech via a miracle buzzer beater from guard Charlie Moore on Tuesday night.

FTW

CHARLIE MOORE SINKS IT AT THE LOGO FOR THE WIN!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/y9EOv6X3nL — Canes Hoops (@CanesHoops) January 27, 2022

More to come.