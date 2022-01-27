CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule for Thursday, January 27

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying play is back in action with the first games of 2022 taking place between all eight teams. Canada leads the table at the moment with 16 points, being the only team yet to lose a game in the final round of qualifiers. The USA is hot on their trail with 15 points, while Mexico and Panama battle it out for third place with 14 points each. Mexico currently sits in third due to a higher goal differential than Panama.

Mexico opened this round of qualifying as the favorites to win, and they held the top spot in the table up until the last batch of matches in November when they failed to win either of their games. Losses to the USA and Canada saw them slip in the standings as both the Americans and Canadians jumped ahead of El Tri.

This time around, Mexico is heavily favored to beat Jamaica as they open this slate of matches, while both the United States and Canada are favored to win their first contests against El Salvador and Honduras, respectively. Fifth-place Costa Rica will also take on fourth-place Panama in hopes of closing the gap between the two sides.

Most of these matches will be streamed live on Paramount+, with the exception of USA vs. El Salvador, which will be shown on ESPN2, UniMas, fuboTV, and live streamed on ESPN+. Jamaica vs. Mexico will also be shown on CBS Sports Network.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule Thursday, January 27

United States vs. El Salvador

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: USA -500, Draw +500, El Salvador +1200

Jamaica vs. Mexico

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Jamaica +400, Draw +260, Mexico -150

Honduras vs. Canada

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Honduras +250, Draw +220, Canada +110

Costa Rica vs. Panama

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Costa Rica +115, Draw +210, Panama +250