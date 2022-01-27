How to watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying via livestream on Thursday, Jan 27

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying play returns on Thursday, January 27th with the first matches of 2022. Canada currently sits on top of the table with 16 points after winning both of their contests in November, with a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica and a 2-1 win over Mexico. The USMNT follows closely with 15 points, while Mexico and Panama round out the top four with 14 points each.
All eight teams are back in action with each team playing three games between January 27th and February 2nd. The first set of matches will be streamed live on Paramount+, with the exception of USA vs. El Salvador, which will be streamed on fuboTV and ESPN+. That match will be broadcast on ESPN2 and UniMas, while Jamaica vs. Mexico will be on CBS Sports Network and Telemundo.
CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Thursday, January 27
United States vs. El Salvador
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN2, UniMas
Livestream: fuboTV, ESPN+
Moneyline odds: USA -500, Draw +500, El Salvador +1200
Jamaica vs. Mexico
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS Sports Network, Telemundo
Livestream: fuboTV, Paramount+
Moneyline odds: Jamaica +400, Draw +260, Mexico -150
Honduras vs. Canada
Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
Channel: N/A
Livestream: Paramount+
Moneyline odds: Honduras +250, Draw +220, Canada +110
Costa Rica vs. Panama
Time: 9:05 p.m. ET
Channel: Universo
Livestream: fuboTV, Paramount+
Moneyline odds: Costa Rica +115, Draw +210, Panama +250