How to watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying via livestream on Thursday, Jan 27

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying play returns on Thursday, January 27th with the first matches of 2022. Canada currently sits on top of the table with 16 points after winning both of their contests in November, with a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica and a 2-1 win over Mexico. The USMNT follows closely with 15 points, while Mexico and Panama round out the top four with 14 points each.

All eight teams are back in action with each team playing three games between January 27th and February 2nd. The first set of matches will be streamed live on Paramount+, with the exception of USA vs. El Salvador, which will be streamed on fuboTV and ESPN+. That match will be broadcast on ESPN2 and UniMas, while Jamaica vs. Mexico will be on CBS Sports Network and Telemundo.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Thursday, January 27

United States vs. El Salvador

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2, UniMas

Livestream: fuboTV, ESPN+

Moneyline odds: USA -500, Draw +500, El Salvador +1200

Jamaica vs. Mexico

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network, Telemundo

Livestream: fuboTV, Paramount+

Moneyline odds: Jamaica +400, Draw +260, Mexico -150

Honduras vs. Canada

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Channel: N/A

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: Honduras +250, Draw +220, Canada +110

Costa Rica vs. Panama

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

Channel: Universo

Livestream: fuboTV, Paramount+

Moneyline odds: Costa Rica +115, Draw +210, Panama +250