When will 2022 NBA All-Star Game starters be announced?

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is right around the corner and fan voting ended on Jan. 22. The NBA will announce starters for the Eastern and Western Conferences on Thursday, Jan. 27 during TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax. LeBron James ended the last round of voting as the No. 1 ballot-getter among fans. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and DeMar DeRozan were behind James in terms of fan voting. So we should see their names pop up on Thursday night.

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night, so we can expect the starter announcement to come some time during the pre-game broadcast at 7 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at who may end up being named starters for the East and West.

Eastern Conference Projected Starters

G: Trae Young

G: DeMar DeRozan

F: Kevin Durant

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Joel Embiid

Western Conference Projected Starters

G: Stephen Curry

G: Ja Morant

F: Luka Doncic

F: LeBron James

C: Nikola Jokic

There are a few spots that may be settled by non-fan voting. Andrew Wiggins is receiving a ton of fan votes in the front court, but probably isn’t deserving to start over Doncic. You could also make the argument that Donovan Mitchell should start in the back court over Morant. The three locks are Curry, James and Jokic.

For the East, KD is injured and could sit out the weekend. That would open up a spot for either Jayson Tatum or Jimmy Butler in the front court. Giannis, Embiid, Young and DeRozan feel like locks.