We go over starters, rosters, odds and who will be participating in All-Star Weekend.

Everything you need to know for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Share All sharing options for: Everything you need to know for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 while weekend festivities will begin that Friday. This year isn’t any different from recent years with the NBA hosting a slew of events at All-Star weekend. That includes the Rising Stars Game featuring rookie and sophomore players both U.S. and International competing in an exhibition game. We also have the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Shootout and Dunk Contest, as well as the Celebrity Game.

The NBA announced All-Star Game starters and captains for the two teams. The NBA changed the format so that instead of it being East vs. West, the two captains will draft teams that will face each other in the ASG. The game format will also continue to honor the late Kobe Bryant with the leading team needing to score 24 points in the fourth quarter to win. You can check out the full Kobe rules here.

Here are a few key dates heading into ASG weekend:

Feb. 10 — All-Star Game draft

Feb. 18 — All-Star Celebrity Game, Rising Stars Game

Feb. 19 — Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Dunk Contest

Feb. 20 — All-Star Game

Here’s a look at who is starting in the game out of each conference:

Eastern Conference Starters

G: Trae Young

G: DeMar DeRozan

F: Kevin Durant (captain)

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Joel Embiid

Western Conference Starters

G: Stephen Curry

G: Ja Morant

F: Andrew Wiggins

F: LeBron James (captain)

C: Nikola Jokic