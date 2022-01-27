Who are the captains for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is set for Sunday, Feb. 20 and starters and captains were announced on Thursday, Jan. 27 on TNT. Last year, it was Team LeBron vs. Team Durant. It was the third straight year LeBron James was named captain of the team and first year for KD as captain, though Durant didn’t play in the game. Giannis Antetokounmpo had been captain the previous two All-Star Games since the format changed to a draft. Here we’ll go over who is captain for each side in the 2022 ASG.

2022 NBA All-Star Game Captains

Team LeBron vs. Team Durant

This is the second straight year it’ll be LeBron vs. Durant in the draft. KD is not expected to play for a second straight year as well. He’s recovering from a knee injury and will likely opt to rest during All-Star Game weekend. LeBron is also dealing with a knee injury that popped up recently. It’s not expected to be serious as far as we know, so James should be fine for the ASG by February.

Here’s a recap of the 2021 ASG draft and how each player selected: