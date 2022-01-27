LeBron James, Stephen Curry among 2022 NBA All-Star Game starters

The NBA announced the starters for the 2022 All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday night prior to the broadcast of Lakers vs. Sixers on TNT. Since it isn’t East vs. West, these aren’t the players who will start against each other at the All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 20. There will be an ASG draft between the two captains to decide the teams on Feb. 10. Let’s take a look at who is starting out of each conference.

Eastern Conference Starters

G: Trae Young

G: DeMar DeRozan

F: Kevin Durant (captain)

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Joel Embiid

Western Conference Starters

G: Stephen Curry

G: Ja Morant

F: Andrew Wiggins

F: LeBron James (captain)

C: Nikola Jokic

Out of the West the real only surprise is Wiggins, though he was getting a ton of love from the fans out in the Bay Area. It’s not to say Wiggins isn’t deserving of being an All-Star. He’s more of a fringe candidate at best. You can go through a pretty lengthy list of players more deserving of representing the West as a starter and in the ASG. Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Donovan Mitchell, Karl-Anthony Towns, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, etc. Chances are most of those guys will be All-Stars, just not as starters.