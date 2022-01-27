Mexico vs. Jamaica live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying match via live online stream

Jamaica will look to extend their unbeaten streak in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying play to five games as they host Mexico on Thursday night. El Tri suffered back-to-back losses in the last window of WCQ action, so they’ll be looking to get back on track with a big road win over the Reggae Boyz with just six games left to play.

The top three teams after all 14 games are played will get an automatic berth into the World Cup, while the fourth place spot moves on to an intercontinental playoff in hopes of qualifying that way. Mexico currently sits in third place, tied on points with Panama at 14, but leading on the goal differential tiebreaker. Jamaica has some work to do as they’re in sixth place with just seven points.

The contest kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday and will be broadcast on CBS Sports and Universo. A live stream will be available on Paramount+ as well.

Mexico vs. Jamaica

Date: Thursday, January 27

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports, Universo

Livestream: Paramount+

Mexico came into the WCQ group as favorites to win, and they started off looking like winners, going unbeaten in their first six matches. Their first loss came at the hands of the Americans in November, after which they lost again to the Canadians just four days later. Now with 14 points and a 4-2-2 record, El Tri will look to get back on track with another win under their belt.

Mexico opened their WCQ final round campaign against Jamaica, toppling the Reggae Boyz with a 2-1 win thanks to an 89th-minute game-winning goal from Henry Martin. Of course, that was on their home turf at Estadio Azteca, and this time around Jamaica gets to play host at National Stadium Independence Park in Kingston.

As mentioned earlier, Jamaica is riding a four-match unbeaten streak in WCQ play, but only came away with a win in one of those contests. They strung together back-to-back 1-1 draws against El Salvador and USA in their final two games of the November window, but they’ll look to get back on the right foot with a win on their home turf against a very good El Tri side.

Unsurprisingly, Mexico comes in as the favorite to win this match with odds at -155 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Jamaica sits at +425, with a draw going to +265.