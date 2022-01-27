Mexico vs. Jamaica start time: When World Cup qualifying match starts, what channel it airs on

Mexico will look to get back to their winning ways after losing their last two straight matches in CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying play. They’ll head to Kingston, Jamaica, where they’ll face off against the Reggae Boyz who are now riding a four-match unbeaten streak. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, and the match can be watched on CBS Sports Network and Universo. Paramount+ will also be offering a live stream of the contest.

Mexico vs. Jamaica

Date: Thursday, January 27

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network, Universo

Livestream: Paramount+

Mexico started the final round of World Cup qualifiers on a hot streak, going unbeaten in their first six matches. The USMNT handed them their first loss, followed by a loss to Canada just a few days later in the November qualifying window. They currently sit in third place, tied on points with fourth-place Panama but ahead on the goal differential tiebreaker.

They’ve already met up with Jamaica once before, on their own soil at Estadio Azteca. That match ended in a 2-1 win for El Tri, thanks to an 89th-minute game-winning goal from Henry Martin that gave the home side all three points. Now, they’ll have to travel to Jamaica and hope for a similar result.

The Reggae Boyz currently sit in sixth place with just seven points and only one win throughout this WCQ campaign. That win came in the form of a 2-0 victory over last-place Honduras back in October. If they want a shot at grabbing a World Cup berth, they’ll have to put some wins together, especially at home. It starts with Mexico on Thursday, followed by a trip to Panama on Sunday, after which they’ll finish up this window with a home match against Costa Rica.

Mexico are the heavy favorites to win this match, with odds coming in at -155 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Jamaica sits at +425, with a draw set at +265.