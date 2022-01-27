USA vs. El Salvador live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying match via live online stream

The US Men’s National Team is back in action as the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers return to play. Sitting in second place behind Canada, the Americans will take on El Salvador at Lower.com Field in Columbus. The action kicks off at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 27th and will be broadcast on ESPN2, UniMas, and TUDN. Live streaming options will be available on ESPN+ and fuboTV as well.

It’s the first of three matches being played in the winter window as the USMNT seeks World Cup qualification with just six games left to go. The top three teams after all 14 matches are played will receive an automatic berth, while the fourth place team moves to an intercontinental playoff.

USA vs. El Salvador

Date: Thursday, January 27

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2, UniMas, TUDN

Livestream: fuboTV, ESPN+

Each game, especially at home, becomes a must-win for the USMNT as they sit in second place with 15 points, but both Mexico and Panama are hot on their trail with 14 points each. El Tri holds the third-place spot on the goal differential tiebreaker at the moment. The Americans will get back Miles Robinson, who missed the last match with a red card suspension, as well as midfielder Weston McKennie who sat the last game due to yellow card accumulation. 21-year-old Barcelona defender Sergino Dest will also be back in the mix after missing the previous window with a back injury.

It’s mostly good news for the USMNT with the exception of Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who’s experiencing back soreness which could keep him out of this lineup. He’s day-to-day at the moment, but if he doesn’t suit up then New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner, fresh off winning the 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors, will likely start between the posts.

El Salvador sits in seventh place in the qualification table with just six points, as they’re in dire need of some positive results if they want any chance of making it into the top four. They held the USMNT to a 0-0 draw the last time they met back in September, although that was on their own home turf at Estadio Cuscatlán.

The Americans are unbeaten at home in 18 matches, and they’re the heavy favorites going up against El Salvador with odds at -500 to win. El Salvador sits at +1100 to win, with a draw coming in at +550 over at DraftKings Sportsbook.