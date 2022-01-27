USA vs. El Salvador start time: When World Cup qualifying match starts, what channel it airs on

The US Men’s National Team is back in action as CONCACAF World Cup qualifying play returns. It’s the first of three matches in the winter window for the Americans, as they sit in second place with just six matches left to play in qualification. They’re sitting at 15 points, just one point behind the Canadians, and one point ahead of both Mexico and Panama.

This window starts with a home match against El Salvador on Thursday, kicking off at 7:00 p.m. ET in Columbus. The match will be broadcast on ESPN2, UniMas, and TUDN, with streaming options on fuboTV and ESPN+. The top three teams after all 14 matches are played will receive an automatic berth into the World Cup, while the fourth-place team will advance to an intercontinental playoff scenario. The race for the top three is a tight one, so the Americans could use all the points they can get.

USA vs. El Salvador

Date: Thursday, January 27

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2, UniMas, TUDN

Livestream: fuboTV, ESPN+

These sides have already met once in WCQ action, back in September on El Salvador’s home turf at Estadio Cuscatlán. The home team held the Americans to a 0-0 draw, garnering a big point for El Salvador. Since then, El Salvador has only won once, with a 1-0 victory over Panama on October 7th. They suffered losses to Canada, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Panama, while grabbing a 0-0 draw against Honduras and a 1-1 draw with Jamaica.

El Salvador sits in seventh place in the octagonal table with just six points, and will need some huge positive results to go their way if they want a shot at finishing in the top four.

The Americans will get back some players who missed their last match, including Weston McKennie (yellow card accumulation) and Miles Robinson (red card suspension). Sergino Dest also returns to the player pool after missing the last qualifying window with a back injury.

The USMNT are the heavy favorites, priced at -500 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. El Salvador is a huge underdog at +1100, with a draw coming in at +550.