CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings following Jan 27 matches

We have officially entered the World Cup calendar year. The 2022 World Cup is ten months away and qualifying is picking back up. CONCACAF last held qualifying matches in November before a holiday break. The third round stage picked up Matchday 9 on Thursday evening and will play two more slates of matches over the next week.

The early slate featured Mexico traveling to face Jamaica and the USMNT hosting El Salvador. The US squad only managed one goal in the second half, but did control possession much of the evening and won their match 1-0. Meanwhile, Mexico managed two goals in the final ten minutes against Jamaica to secure a critical win.

Canada is in the midst of a match with Honduras while Panama and Costa Rica wrap up the slate this evening. If Canada holds off Honduras, they’ll remain in first place a point up on the US squad while Panama will look to remain tied with Mexico.

The top three teams receive automatic qualification to the 2022 World Cup. The fourth-place team goes to a playoff round among all the federations, scheduled to take place in June 2022.

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings, through Jan 27