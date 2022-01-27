College basketball injuries to watch for Thursday, January 27th

You see a lot of Thursday basketball in the Pac-12 normally, but tonight the Big Ten has put together a rare slate of conference games, some of which will be decided by who can actually get on the court and play.

The Ohio State vs. Minnesota tilt is a battle of teams that need to get healthy in a hurry. The leading scorer for Minnesota in Jamison Battle is just one of five starters or rotation players whose game status might be decided just before tip off. We suggest not betting on this game until you know who will be playing.

We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action on Thursday, January 27th in some key major-conference matchups.

#11 Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

Wisconsin: Tyler Wahl, questionable (ankle)

#16 Ohio State vs. Minnesota

Ohio State: Jamari Wheeler, game time decision (ankle)

Ohio State: Meechie Johnson Jr., game time decision (concussion)

Minnesota: Jamison Battle, game time decision (illness)

Minnesota: Eric Curry, questionable (ankle)

Minnesota: EJ Stephens, probable (COVID protocols)

#6 Purdue vs. Iowa

Purdue: Jaden Ivey, probable (hip)