15 USC vs. Stanford: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 15 USC Trojans will go for their fourth straight victory when they host the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday night.

USC (17-2, 7-2 Pac-12) is in third place in the conference behind the UCLA Bruins and Arizona Wildcats, and they’re coming off a 78-56 home victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils on Monday. The Trojans have four players averaging double-digit points per game, and their top scorer is Isaiah Mobley, who puts up 14.7 points per contest.

Stanford (11-6, 4-3 Pac-12) lost consecutive games till taking down Arizona State 79-76 on Saturday. The Cardinal are barely rated inside the top 100 overall in KenPom, and they are led offensively by Harrison Ingram, who averages 11.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

How to watch Stanford vs. USC

When: Thursday, January 27th, 11 p.m. ET

Where: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: USC -11

Total: 140

The Pick

Under 140

The Trojans are favored by 10 points in this matchup, but this game should be played more at their pace as they look to slow things down. USC ranks No. 225 in possessions per game, and Stanford is barely inside the top 200, so possessions will be limited in this spot.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.