2 Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The second-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs will look to extend their winning streak to nine games when they host the Loyola Marymount Lions on Thursday night.

Gonzaga (15-2, 4-0 WCC) has not played in a full week, and they’re coming off a 78-62 home win over the San Francisco Dons as Drew Timme scored 23 points and Chet Holmgren added 22 points and nine rebounds. The Bulldogs will enter Thursday night’s matchup as the top-rated team in KenPom overall.

Loyola Marymount (9-8, 2-3 WCC) won two in a row before getting blown out by the Saint Mary’s Gaels by 32 points on Saturday. The Lions rate outside the top 150 overall in KenPom, and their top scorer is Eli Scott, who is averaging 16.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists - all of which are team highs.

How to watch Loyola Marymount vs. Gonzaga

When: Thursday, January 27th, 11 p.m. ET

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where to live stream online: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports mobile

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -27.5

Total: 158

The Pick

Over 158

The Bulldogs should be fresh and ready to go after so many days in between games, and they scored more than 90 points five games in a row until their last time out. Gonzaga ranks No. 10 in possessions per game, so they’ll look to speed things up and maximize possessions.

