California vs. #7 UCLA: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The seventh-ranked UCLA Bruins are coming off a huge victory as they get ready for a home game against the California Bears on Thursday night.

UCLA (14-2, 6-1 Pac-12) jumped into a tie for first place in the conference with the Arizona Wildcats by beating them 75-59 at home on Tuesday night. The Bruins are rated inside the top 15 on both ends of the floor in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, and their top scorer is Johnny Juzang, who is putting up 18.1 points per game this season.

California (9-10, 2-6 Pac-12) is coming into Thursday night’s game on a five-game losing streak, and they were blown out by the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Bears are rated outside the top 100 overall in KenPom, and they really struggle on the offensive end. California’s top scorer is Jordan Shepherd, who averages 14.7 points per game.

How to watch California vs. UCLA

When: Thursday, January 27th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to live stream online: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UCLA -16.5

Total: 129

The Pick

California +16.5

The Bruins are in a tough betting spot even though they’re playing a second consecutive home game. UCLA had just one day off in between games, and they have to be riding high after such a big win Tuesday night. The Bruins have a significant talent advantage, but will they be up for a game against one of the worst teams in the conference? I think this is a good spot to take the underdogs with a big number.

