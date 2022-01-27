6 Purdue vs. Iowa: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers will look for their fifth win in their last six games as they head on the road to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday night.

Purdue (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten) is coming off a home victory over the Northwestern Wildcats 80-60 on Sunday as Sasha Stefanovic went for 22 points, knocking down six 3-pointers. The Boilermakers have the top-rated offense in adjusted efficiency according to KenPom, but their defense rates No. 65.

Iowa (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten) won three of their last four games, and they’re coming off a 68-51 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. The Hawkeyes have a top-10 offense, but they are barely inside the top 100 defensively according to KenPom. Keegan Murray is the team’s top player with 22.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

How to watch Purdue vs. Iowa

When: Thursday, January 27th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Purdue -2.5

Total: 157.5

The Pick

Purdue -2.5

The Boilermakers are likely to have leading scorer Jaden Ivey back on the floor after missing the last game, and he will be the difference in Purdue covering this point spread. This matchup will feature two great offenses with defenses that need work to do. Fortunately, the Boilermakers are better on both ends of the floor.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.