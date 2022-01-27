16 Ohio State vs. Minnesota: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes haven’t played a conference game in 11 days as they head on the road for a matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday night.

In their last time out, Ohio State (12-4, 5-2 Big Ten) added the IUPUI Jaguars to their schedule after a long COVID outbreak in December, and the Buckeyes won 83-37 on January 18th. Their home matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers was postponed, so they should be eager to get back on the floor after another sizeable break between games. Jamari Wheeler and Meechie Johnson are listed as game-time decisions with injuries.

Minnesota (11-5, 2-5 Big Ten) knocked off the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 68-65 at home last Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak. The Golden Gophers are barely rated inside the top 100 overall in KenPom. Minnesota is dealing with all sorts of injuries as Jamison Battle, E.J. Stephens and Eric Curry all sat out of the last game, so check news updates prior to game time.

How to watch #16 Ohio State vs. Minnesota

When: Thursday, January 27th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, MN

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Ohio State -6.5

Total: 138.5

The Pick

Under 138.5

With all the injuries piling up on both rosters in addition to the slow styles of play, I’ll suggest taking the under in this spot. Both offenses rank outside the top 250 in possessions per game, and it’s tough to expect a ton of points to be scored with so many key starters either out or limited with injuries.

